Rajinikanth’s Darbar motion poster released by Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan. Check it out here

Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and Kamal Haasan joined hands to launch the first motion poster for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar. Check it out here.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Rajinikanth will return to play a cop for the first time in 25 years in Darbar.
Superstars from four film industries -- Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and Kamal Haasan -- joined hands to launch the first motion poster for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar.

Director AR Murugadoss had tweeted the grand launch plans on Wednesday, writing, “Privileged to announce that our #DarbarMotionPoster will be unveiled by top celebrities of our Indian cinema.@ikamalhaasan sir, @BeingSalmanKhan sir, and @Mohanlal sir. Watch out our thalaivar @rajinikanth tomorrow with @anirudhofficial mass theme.”

 

The 40-second motion poster describes the film as ‘an Anirudh musical’ with ‘visuals by Santosh Sivan’ and shows Rajinikanth striking various dramatic poses as a policeman. Darbar marks the return of the 68-year-old star as a cop after 25 years. His character will be called Aaditya Arunasalam in the film, which is confirmed to hit the screens next year during Diwali 2020, and also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.

It was recently revealed that Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander, marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and Murugadoss.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is getting ready to commence work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Siva. Dubbed Thalaivar 168, the film marks the maiden collaboration of the 68-year-old star and Siva.

