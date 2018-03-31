Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer Rangasthalam joins million dollar club in the US, collects Rs 43.8 cr worldwide

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam is off to a flying start at the box-office, especially in the US where it has zoomed past $1 million from premieres and first day numbers alone. According to trade sources, as of Saturday, the film has grossed $1.2 million and is still counting in the US and it is most likely to end its theatrical run by making $3 million. According to a report in Andhra Boxoffice, the world wide collection of the film is clocked at 43.8 crore. It has to be noted that this happens to be Ram Charan’s biggest opening in his career.

Directed by Sukumar, the film marks the first time collaboration of the director and Ram Charan. Their combination has struck goldmine as the film has opened to terrific talk all over. The film has done exceptionally well domestically, too. The official numbers are yet to come in, but reliable sources have confirmed that the opening day numbers are going to be huge.

In the film, Ram Charan plays a small-time village mechanic with a hearing impairment. On being part of the project, he thanked director Sukumar for the opportunity at the film’s pre-release event. “Except for a couple of times as a kid when I visited the sets of my dad’s films in some villages, I have never spent quality time in a village. Rangasthalam gave me the opportunity to appreciate and celebrate what it means to live in a village. Life is so peaceful in a village and we can’t find pure and clean people anywhere else. I kept thinking how much we miss staying in the cities. I need to thank team Rangasthalam and director Sukumar for this life-changing experience and I should admit I discovered a new Ram Charan in this process.”

Also starring Aadi Pinisetty, Samantha Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

