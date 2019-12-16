e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Regional Movies / Ram Charan, Sania Mirza, Farah Khan recreate War’s Ghungroo at Anam Mirza’s reception, watch video

Ram Charan, Sania Mirza, Farah Khan recreate War’s Ghungroo at Anam Mirza’s reception, watch video

Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a video of her husband and Telugu star Ram Charan, Sania Mirza and Farah Khan dancing on War song Ghungroo at Anam Mirza’s reception.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ram Charan danced to Ghungroo with Farah Khan and Sania Mirza.
Ram Charan danced to Ghungroo with Farah Khan and Sania Mirza.
         

Tollywood star Ram Charan let his hair down at the wedding reception of tennis player Sania Mirza’s younger sister Anam and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in Hyderabad recently. The actor’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a video of him burning up the dance floor with Sania and Farah Khan.

“On popular demand,” she captioned the video of Ram dancing to the song Ghungroo with the two ladies. “Can’t believe you posted this,” Sania commented.

 

View this post on Instagram

On popular demand !

A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) on

Farah had earlier shared a picture with Ram from the glitzy celebrations, calling him her “new best friend”. She wrote, “With my new best friend @alwaysramcharan in Hyderabad! Such a lovely guy.. #abbasanamhi #wedding #hyderabadnights.”

The Happy New Year director also shared a picture with Anam and wrote, “With the beautiful n very tired bride @anammirzaaa #aboutlastnight #abbasanamhi #photobomber #hyderabadnights.”

 

 

Ram was last seen on the big screen alongside Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi in Vinaya Vidheya Ramaa, which was a critical as well as commercial failure. He will be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming historical drama, tentatively titled RRR, which marks his first collaboration with Jr NTR.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad to release on Feb, director Anubhav Sinha complains ‘no one told me’

During a media interaction in Hyderabad, Rajamouli was quoted as saying, “Set in 1920s pre-independent India, RRR shows Ram Charan and Jr NTR reprising the younger versions of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They stay away from home (in Delhi) before they began to fight for the country.”

RRR will mark Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s foray into Telugu cinema. International actors Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody have also been roped in.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is scheduled to release worldwide on July 30, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students
Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies