Ram Charan, Sania Mirza, Farah Khan recreate War’s Ghungroo at Anam Mirza’s reception, watch video

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:40 IST

Tollywood star Ram Charan let his hair down at the wedding reception of tennis player Sania Mirza’s younger sister Anam and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in Hyderabad recently. The actor’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a video of him burning up the dance floor with Sania and Farah Khan.

“On popular demand,” she captioned the video of Ram dancing to the song Ghungroo with the two ladies. “Can’t believe you posted this,” Sania commented.

Farah had earlier shared a picture with Ram from the glitzy celebrations, calling him her “new best friend”. She wrote, “With my new best friend @alwaysramcharan in Hyderabad! Such a lovely guy.. #abbasanamhi #wedding #hyderabadnights.”

The Happy New Year director also shared a picture with Anam and wrote, “With the beautiful n very tired bride @anammirzaaa #aboutlastnight #abbasanamhi #photobomber #hyderabadnights.”

Ram was last seen on the big screen alongside Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi in Vinaya Vidheya Ramaa, which was a critical as well as commercial failure. He will be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming historical drama, tentatively titled RRR, which marks his first collaboration with Jr NTR.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad to release on Feb, director Anubhav Sinha complains ‘no one told me’

During a media interaction in Hyderabad, Rajamouli was quoted as saying, “Set in 1920s pre-independent India, RRR shows Ram Charan and Jr NTR reprising the younger versions of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They stay away from home (in Delhi) before they began to fight for the country.”

RRR will mark Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s foray into Telugu cinema. International actors Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody have also been roped in.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is scheduled to release worldwide on July 30, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more