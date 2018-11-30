Rana Daggubati takes Baahubali to Tokyo for Comic Con. See pics, videos

Rana Daggubati’s character Bhalladeva in the Baahubali series did not just catapult the actor to nationwide popularity, but also loyal fan following in Japan. The film ran successfully in Japan, following which a lot of fan art and merchandise of Baahubali became popular in the country. Recently, a manga series was also introduced with Baahubali characters playing lead. It is no surprise that Rana would then visit Japan, and especially for the Comic Con that is taking place is Tokyo.

Rana also signed the memorial board kept at the event in rememberence of Stan Lee, the late American comic genius and one of Marvel’s creative leaders who played a big part in the comic universe’s expansion.

Rana also signed some of the Baahubali merchandise that was at the comic con. Having dubbed for Thanos in the Telugu Avengers version, he also posed with Marvel’s biggest villain as well. There was a miniature of Stan Lee kept at the comic con, of which Rana clicked pictures.

On the work front, Rana will next be seen in NTR biopic Mahanayakudu, in which he will play the role of Chandrababu Naidu, the current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was also expected to make his debut in Malayalam with a film based on the life of Travancore king Marthanda Varma. The actor will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 13:16 IST