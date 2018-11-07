Raqesh Bapat celebrates Bhau Beej in Pune

Raqesh Bapat has not celebrated Diwali for over a decade. This year, however, he made sure to take some time out and drive down to Pune. The Savita Damodar Paranjpe actor will be in the city with his family to celebrate the festival of lights.

“I am really happy that after almost after a decade, I am in Pune to celebrate a festival with my family. Ever since I moved to Mumbai, I hardly had time to visit Pune during festivals. This year, however, I am looking forward to having a blast with them,” says Raqesh.

The festival gets even more special for him as he gets to spend time with his sister Sheetal. A guiding factor in his life, Raqesh has a lot of love and respect for her. “Growing up, I remember her bullying me to touch her feet on Bhau Beej (laughs). That was the only time when she would demand something from me,” he says.

He adds, “Tai (elder sister) has had a huge influence on me. She has taught me to be practical and not live in an ivory tower. She is blunt and honest. There have been times when she told me that I have done a bad job, that too, on my face. She is my reality check and a grounding factor. She always tells me to carve my way out if I want something. Also, if things don’t work out, she pushes me to move on.”

The Vrindavan (2016) actor is looking forward to relishing home-cooked meals, and is waiting to devour faraal prepared by his mother. “When I am in Pune, I literally eat anything that is made at home. I really miss my home meals when I am in Mumbai. So, I am happy with anything that is made here. In fact, I eat up the chivda right out of the kadai,” smiles Raqesh.

So, has he planned to gift her something for Bhau Beej? “Well, many years ago, when I had just started earning, I had gifted her a gold and diamond bangle. She still wears it. She is not someone who expects anything in return. Instead, she just keeps praying for my success and good health. She doesn’t expect anything from me,” he concludes.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 11:58 IST