RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: ‘Heartbroken’ Salman Khan pens eulogy, Rajinikanth says ‘your memories will live forever’

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 16:43 IST

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday afternoon after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. He had been admitted to MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai since August 5 after testing positive for Covid-19 and was on life support since August 14. Even after testing negative for Covid-19 on September 4, he remained on ventilator.

Salman Khan mourned the singer’s demise and said that he was ‘heartbroken’. He wrote on Twitter, “Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam had sung many popular songs picturised on Salman, including Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali from Maine Pyaar Kiya, Pehla Pehla Pyaar from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doorie from Andaz Apna Apna.

Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2020

Rajinikanth also condoled SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death. “#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rajinikanth also paid tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam in a heartfelt video. “SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice will ring in our ears for a hundred years. He was loved by people for his humility more than his voice. He respected everyone. Only SP Balasubrahmanyam had sung in so many languages among other singers,” the actor said in Tamil.

#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ... pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020

Aamir Khan also paid tribute to the singer, whom he called ‘one of the most talented artistes of our times’. He wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Shri S P Balasubrahmanyam. My heartfelt condolences to the family. We have lost one of the most talented artistes of our times. Rest in Peace sir.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Shri S P Balasubrahmanyam . My heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏 .



We have lost one of the most talented artistes of our times.



Rest in Peace sir 🙏. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who recorded more than 40,000 songs in his career spanning over five decades, was the recipient of multiple National Awards. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

MGM Healthcare said in a medical bulletin that SP Balasubrahmanyam was being closely monitored by our multidisciplinary team in the critical care unit. “In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform that he passed away on September 25 at 13:04 hours,” the release said.

