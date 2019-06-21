Saaho: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and film’s crew enjoy an ‘adventurous’ cable ride in Austria

Actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is scheduled to hit the screens on Independence Day (August 15). Ahead of that, the makers along with the cast and crew left for Europe for some more shooting. In the pictures that have surfaced online, Prabhas, Shraddha and other members of the crew can be seen enjoying a ride in cable car.

One of the pictures has been shared by hair stylist Nikita Menon and from her post, we get to know that the team is in Solden, Austria. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Coz we LOVE this guy @actorprabhas Had an adventurous cable ride down Gee girls and Ro with our very own #baahubali #saaho #austria.”

In another picture, Prabhas poses with some crew members with snow-covered hills stretching behind them. In fact, for the past couple of days, Shraddha too has been sharing the sights from Saaho’s Austria shoot schedule. Her latest Instagram stories too show the crew in the cable. She also pans the camera to give a glimpse of the beautiful Austrian landscape. The actor also put up a picture of her mother Shivangi Kolhapure who has accompanied her on the trip. The actor posted her picture and simply wrote: “Divine Mommy”.

Recently the teaser of the film was out and it proved to be a visual treat for the fans with some nail-biting action-packed sequences, amazing stunts and witty dialogues. The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences starting from the Baahubali actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets, to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Shraddha Kapoor too has been sharing pictures and videos from Saaho’s shoot in Austria.

Actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will also be seen in the film. The makers had released the first chapter of ‘Shades of Saaho’ on Prabhas’ birthday, which gave a sneak-peek into the car chase sequence in the film and also showed the making, footage and behind the scenes. It had also revealed Prabhas’ all-new, stylish look from the film.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho. The film also marks the actress’ debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country.

(With ANI inputs)

