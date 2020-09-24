Saiee Manjrekar to make Telugu debut with Adivi Sesh’s Major

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:01 IST

Actor Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, is all set to foray into Telugu film industry with upcoming action-thriller, Major. The makers on Thursday confirmed signing Saiee for a crucial role and she will join the sets in October.

Major, a bilingual shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, is inspired by the life of NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008.

Talking about being part of the project, Saiee said in a statement: “For me, what matters is the script and the impact the character has in the overall narrative. Once you deep dive in the dissection of the character, there are so many beautiful emotions that as an actress I can explore. This is what I saw in the script of Major which is why when it was offered to me, I instantly said a ‘yes’ to it. I am open to working even down South and this one is a bilingual shot simultaneously in two languages. I can’t wait to start shooting for the film.”

Being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major stars Adivi Sesh in the title role and Sobhita Dhulipala in a pivotal role.

On roping in Saiee for the role, Sashi said: “Casting right is the base for good direction. When we watched her work, we felt that Saiee Manjrekar fit the bill perfectly.”

Also read: Amy Jackson throws enchanted garden party as son Andreas turns one, check out his special birthday cake

As per the statement, Saiee will join the sets of the film next month in Hyderabad. So far, the team has completed 50 percent of the shoot.

Major is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The film is all set for a 2021 summer release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more