Salman Khan to be part of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya?

regional-movies

Updated: May 05, 2020 17:15 IST

Actor Salman Khan, who was last seen on screen in Dabangg 3, won’t be seen playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya, as per a source from the film’s unit. Last week, reports emerged that Salman Khan has been approached with an offer to play a key role in the movie, which is being directed by Koratala Siva.

A source clarified to Hindustan Times that the makers didn’t even approach Salman Khan for a role in the first place.

“We are not sure who started these rumours. These are absolutely baseless. We didn’t even approach Salman Khan with a role. We will soon make an announcement regarding the official cast and crew,” the source said.

In Acharya, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The project marks their maiden collaboration.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha was signed as the leading lady. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers had brought Kajal Aggarwal as her replacement. However, as per recent Times of India report, Kajal has also walked out of the project to make herself available for one of her upcoming Tamil projects.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor visits Ranbir Kapoor, aunt Neetu after the death of Rishi Kapoor, see pic

Acharya will either feature Ram Charan or Mahesh Babu in a crucial extended appearance. Since Ram Charan is struck with the shoot of SS Rajamouli, the makers are contemplating to go with Mahesh Babu. An official announcement is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho fame has been roped in to direct the project which will take off later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more