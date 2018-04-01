Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya relive their Ye Maaya Chesave days in New York. See pics

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, Tollywood’s favourite couple, is in New York. They are reliving their Ye Maaya Chesave days in the Big Apple. The two actors met on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film that gave them their big break and sparked off their relationship.

Samantha kick started her birthday month with a vacation. The actor has been touring in the USA. She started her trip in Miami where she attended the Ultra Music festival and the couple made their way to New York.

The actor posted the picture of a cathedral and wrote, “#empirestateofmind #memories New York you will always have a special place in my heart #YMC #chaylove.”

The two also posted a couple of pictures together and looked adorable together. Samantha, in her Instagram stories, shared videos and pictures from the trip as well. She visited the Central Park in New York, where one of the most important scenes in Ye Maaya Chesave was shot.

She captioned a selfie, “Usually hate selfies but this had to be done .. Central Park .. where it all began . 8 years ago.. Thankyou for the magic ..just had to come back and say Thankyouuu #whatsmeanttobewillbe #lovewillfindaway #NewyorkNewyork #familyiseverything #chaylove #happilyeverafter #YMC.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in October, 2017 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family in Goa. The two actors recently shot together for an advertisement and also announced that they will be working together in a film soon. They were last seen together in Manam four years ago and will now work with director Shiva Nirvana in his upcoming film.

