Samantha Akkineni trolled for supporting Chinmayi, here’s her response to ‘Why now?’

Actor Samantha Akkineni was one of the first people to stand up for singer Chinmayi when she had accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment. Samantha, who is also Chinmayi’s close friend, showed support for people who are sharing their #MeToo stories and said that she was proud. Recently, when Chinmayi’s intentions were questioned by many on Twitter, the actor reached out in support.

Samantha wrote, “Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now. I don’t know two more brutally honest people. It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship. I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH!! #istandwithchinmayi.”

Because it is only now a sisterhood where our words are stronger than these predators #MeToo or is it ? https://t.co/AXVvvrwi6L — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 10, 2018

Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now . I don’t know two more brutally honest people .It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship . I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH !! #istandwithchinmayi — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 10, 2018

Because we were scared for this exact same reason . That you would make it our fault . https://t.co/x6wL5f6LrH — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 10, 2018

You don’t see the pain .. you see the fake smiles !! https://t.co/7tc1tC2rnT — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 10, 2018

And what will you tell your daughter ? https://t.co/ubVPyNsZCR — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 10, 2018

It was after this that Twitter users started to bombard Samantha with questions about why the accuser stayed silent for so long. To this Samantha tweeted, “Because we were scared for this exact same reason. That you would make it our fault.”

One user asked Samantha why she did not encourage her friend to speak up at the time of the incident, and also wondered if all this wouldn’ve have happened had actor Tanushree Dutta not come out and accused Nana Patekar. Samantha replied, “Because it is only now a sisterhood where our words are stronger than these predators. #MeToo or is it?”

Chinmayi has been sharing accounts of anonymous accusations that she has been receiving from friends, colleagues and other women. Lyricist Vairamuthu, musician Raghu Dixit, singer Karthik, and many others from the Carnatic music industry have been outed through her Twitter account.

