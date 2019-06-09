Santosh Sivan captures Rajinikanth in a candid moment with his grandson from Darbar sets, see pics

Actor Rajinikanth is every bit a family man — his daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya —often share pictures with her father. On Sunday, cinematographer Santosh Sivan shared a candid shot of the Tamil actor in the company of his grandson.

Sharing the picture, Santosh wrote on Twitter: “Rajini Sir with his grandson - the only candid pics on my i phone they were watching the monitor.” In his Instagram post, featuring the same picture, Sivan revealed that the picture is from the sets of Rajinianth’s upcoming film Darbar.

Darbar is being directed by AR Murugadoss and will extensively be shot in Mumbai. In early April, the first-look poster of the film was launched. Sharing the picture, Murugadoss wrote: “Here you go guys. The first look of our very own Thalaivar in Darbar.” He also confirmed that the film will release during Pongal festival next year. Rajinikanth is seen as a cop in the poster.

In end-April, few leaked images from the Mumbai shoot of the film got leaked online. In the pictures, Rajinikanth, Nivetha Thomas and comedian Yogi Babu were seen interacting.

Leading actor Nayanthara will play the female lead in the film. Sometime in end-April, the film’s makers Lyca Productions had tweeted an official confirmation of Nayanthara’s participation in the film. Sharing a picture, Lyca’s official Twitter handle had written: “#Nayanthara joins the sets of thalaivar’s #Darbar today @ARMurugadoss @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial #IdhuThalaivarinDarbar.”

While Santosh is Darbar’s cinematographer, Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film. Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing.

