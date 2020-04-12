Shruti Haasan clarifies she’s not part of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab

regional-movies

Apr 12, 2020

Actor Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in short film Devi, has clarified that she’s not part of upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan. Recently, rumours states that Shruti Haasan will be seen playing Pawan Kalyan’s wife in the movie which is the official remake of Hindi multiplex hit, Pink.

In an interview to Times of India, Shruti confirmed she’s not part of the project. She will next been seen in Telugu film Krack, which also stars Ravi Teja. “It was something that just passed by. It wasn’t concrete. It’s really an elaboration of a rumour. So, I wouldn’t like to talk about it,” she said.

Actor Pawan Kalyan, after a brief hiatus, returns to acting with this project which will be directed by Venu Sriram. The film’s first look poster was released recently. Venu Sriram, who was recently signed to direct Allu Arjun’s Icon, is collaborating with Pawan Kalyan for the first time. He will complete shooting this project and then commence work on Icon.

Apparently, Kalyan was not due to join the sets till March second week as he was occupied with his political commitments. However, he had some change of plans and joined the sets in February.

Being jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The project is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H. Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.

Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

