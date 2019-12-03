Sivakarthikeyan’s new film titled Doctor, see first-look poster

regional-movies

Actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Nelson Dilip Kumar have joined hands for a new Tamil film titled Doctor, which will go on the floors from December 6.

Nelson, who rose to fame with Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila, teams up with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time. Tipped to be an action comedy, the film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan. “It is an action comedy; one half of the film will take place in Chennai and the other half will be set in Goa. The reason we titled it Doctor is because the film has elements that are related to doctors. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too,” Nelson was quoted in a report by Times of India.

Nelson revealed that he and Siva go back a long way. They’ve known each other for close to 14 years. “Siva and I go back a long way; we’ve known each other for almost 14 years now. We’ve always wanted to work together. This script began as a small idea and I soon developed it. He liked the story and things fell in place. I am super happy to work with my friends Siva and Anirudh again,” Nelson added.

Doctor, which will be jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The regular shooting will commence from December 6 in Chennai. While K Vijay Karthik will crank the camera, Nirmal will take care of editing. DRK Kiran will take care of art direction and Anb-Ariv will handle the stunts.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of his upcoming film, Hero. The film sees him play a neighbourhood superhero. Directed by PS Mithran, the film is gearing up for release on December 20 and also stars Arjun and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Sivakarthikeyan also has a project with director Vignesh Shivn. However, recent reports indicate that the project has been shelved indefinitely due to unavailability of a producer.

