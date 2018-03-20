Sivakarthikeyan to team up with Boss Engira Bhaskaran director M Rajesh next

Filmmaker M Rajesh, best known for films such as Boss Engira Bhaskaran and All in All Azhagu Raja, was supposed to team up with Santhanam for a project which was announced last year. For unknown reasons, the project has been put on hold and the director now plans to team up with Sivakarthikeyan for a different film.

Interestingly, the project is expected to be bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja, who was supposed to work with Siva for Vignesh Shivn directorial - a film that is likely to be shelved now.

“I can’t give out any details now, but yes, it’s true that we are in talks. The script has been finalised and we are discussing other modalities. We should be able to announce the project by this week,” Rajesh said.

Talking about the genre of the film, he said, “Sivakarthikeyan is a huge star among the kids and family audience love him to bits. So, this one will be a complete family entertainer which has its heart in its place.”

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for rural comedy drama Seemaraja, which marks his third collaboration with director Ponram. He is expected to start work on Ravi Kumar’s yet-to-be-titled science-fiction film, which will have music by AR Rahman, by April or May.

