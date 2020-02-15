e-paper
Sobhita Dhulipala joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share the first look poster of Ponniyin Selvan, without revealing officially if she’s on board.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 15, 2020 20:03 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shobhita Dhulipala may have joined Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.
Shobhita Dhulipala may have joined Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.
         

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, recently seen in Geethu Mohandas’s Moothon and the web series Made in Heaven, has landed a key role in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan.

Sobhita took to Instagram on Saturday to share the first look poster of Ponniyin Selvan, without revealing officially if she’s on board. However, sources from the film’s unit have confirmed that she has been signed. This project, which is being made on a lavish budget, marks Sobhita’s maiden collaboration with Mani Ratnam.

 

View this post on Instagram

🥺 #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on

The film’s first look poster was unveiled in January. The poster features a sword with a golden hilt and it bears the emblem of the Chola kingdom along with the words ‘Beginning of the Golden Era’.

A few months ago when reports emerged that Vairamuthu has been signed for Ponniyin Selvan, netizens took to twitter to question Mani Ratnam on his ethics to sign the veteran lyricist after being accused of sexual harassment by singer Chinmayi.

While the makers and Ratnam are still silent over inclusion of Vairamuthu in the project, recent reports suggest that the award-winning lyricist is no longer part of the project. No wonder the makers have not mentioned the lyricist in the poster.

As per the poster, AR Rahman will composer music, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Sreekar Prasad for editing, Thota Tharani for production design and writer Jeyamohan for dialogues.

Sharing credits for screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is Kumaravel. Eka Lakhani will take care of costumes while Vikram Gaikwad is in charge of the makeup. Brinda has been roped in for choreography while Sham Kaushal will take care of action direction. The film is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions. Siva Ananth is the film’s executive producer.

Ponniyin Selvan went on the floors in Thailand last December where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days. Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi took part in the first schedule. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, will be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project, according to trusted sources.

Regional Movies