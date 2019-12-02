e-paper
South actor Ashrita Shetty marries Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Manish Pandey

Ashrita Shetty, who has appeared in films such as Udhayam NH4 and Indrajith, married cricketer Manish Pandey in a traditional South Indian ceremony.

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 17:09 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Ashrita Shetty tied the knot with cricketer Manish Pandey on Monday.
         

Southern actor Ashrita Shetty, known for films such as Udhayam NH4 and Indrajith, on Monday tied the knot with Indian cricketer Manish Pandey. Manish and Ashrita’s close friends and relatives were in attendance at the wedding.

Manish travelled to Mumbai from Surat by road for the wedding. Ashrita and Manish have known each other for a while. Ashrita’s last on-screen appearance was in Tamil film Naan Than Shiva which released in 2018.

Manish’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad shared the image of the wedding on Twitter and wished the newlyweds on the occasion. While Manish wore an off-white sherwani with a matching turban and stole, Ashrita looked stunning in a red and golden silk sari with bridal jewellery.

 

 

 

Manish, on Sunday, led his state team Karnataka to a thrilling one-run win over Tamil Nadu in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Manish scored a match-winning half century in the thrilling encounter with Tamil Nadu. He played a crucial knock of 60 runs off 45 balls.

On being asked about preparation for the upcoming West Indies series in the post-match presentation ceremony, Pandey replied: “Yaa definitely, but before that there is one more big series to come, getting married tomorrow.”

“It will be a good one and yaa I am ready for the series,” he added.

India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on December 6 at Hyderabad. Manish is part of India’s squad along with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul among others.

(With ANI inputs)

Regional Movies