SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan refutes rumours about father’s unpaid hospital bills

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:58 IST

Singer-producer SP Charan has clarified in a video that he did not seek help from Tamil Nadu government or from the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu to clear his father SP Balasubrahmanyam’s hospital bills. Charan refuted these rumours by calling them hogwash.

Barely 24 hours after his father’s burial, Charan released a video on his Facebook page in which he clarified about the rumours surrounding his father’s hospital bills. He said there were rumours about the pending bill amount and that he had asked the state government for help. When they did not reciprocate, these rumours claimed, that he had approached to the Vice President who had reciprocated instantly. It was also being said that the hospital refused to hand over his dad’s mortal remains unless the bill was cleared, he added.

“Let me say something, this is all a big hogwash,” Charan said in the video.

SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on September 25 in Chennai after being hospitalized in early August. After testing positive for the coronavirus, SPB was admitted to the MGM Healthcare hospital.

On September 24, SPB’s condition deteriorated and the hospital termed him critical. A day later, he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest and passed away.

As per the rumours that have been doing the rounds, SPB’s family couldn’t afford his hospital bills. After being turned down by the Tamil Nadu government, it was the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s daughter who came forward to clear the bills.

Speaking on these rumours, Charan continued: “Whoever spread this message, don’t seem to realize how hurtful and offensive it is to those associated with the issue. I don’t think SPB’s fans can do something like this. I want to forgive this person or persons who have been spreading these rumours. I hope he gets some sense and does the right thing.”

Charan went on to thank the management of MGM Healthcare for their support. He also said he will soon reveal details about the hospital bills. “We as a family are completely grateful for everything that MGM Healthcare did for us, for my father as a patient and for us as a family who were attending and taking care of him. I truly miss going to the hospital, miss meeting all doctors and nurses. I am not going to give any details right now because the hospital and I are going to do a press release together,” he added.

