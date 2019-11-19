Srikanth Addala to direct Asuran Telugu remake with Venkatesh

regional-movies

Srikanth Addala has been roped in to direct the Telugu remake of recent Tamil blockbuster Asuran which will star Venkatesh in the lead. In his latest media interview, producer D Suresh Babu confirmed they’ve signed Addala to direct the remake. However, he didn’t reveal other cast details yet.

Meanwhile, reliable sources have confirmed that Shriya Saran has been signed to play Venkatesh’s wife in the remake. She will reprise Manju Warrier’s role from the original. Asuran, based on popular Tamil novel Vekkai, turned out to be a blockbuster with over Rs 100 crore in gross earnings.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is the blood-soaked revenge story of a father, a farmer, who avenges the ruthless murder of his elder son. The film featured Dhanush in dual roles, playing his character over two generations. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Asuran had music by GV Prakash Kumar and was predominantly shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh awaits the release of his upcoming film Venky Mama, which also stars his nephew Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Chaitanya and his uncle. Directed by Bobby, Venky Mama is tipped to be a romantic comedy and it also stars Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput.

Dhanush too has two more projects in his kitty. Having recently wrapped up his project with Karthik Subbaraj, he’s currently shooting for his upcoming project Pataas with director Durai Senthil Kumar. The film also features him in dual roles and co-stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Dhanush also has a film with director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. If everything goes as planned, he will begin shooting for this project from December.

There are reports that Dhanush will also join hands with Anand L Rai for Raanjhanaa sequel. The project is most likely to go on the floors next year.

