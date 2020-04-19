e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / SS Rajamouli accepts Kabir Singh director’s challenge, his next production will have him doing housework

SS Rajamouli accepts Kabir Singh director’s challenge, his next production will have him doing housework

SS Rajamouli will post a video while doing household work amid coronavirus lockdown, says it is important to share household chores.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SS Rajamouli is currently busy with RRR.
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli will post video of doing housework after being challenged by Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The ace filmmaker took to Twitter to add that it was important to shares the burden.

Accepting it, Rajamouli said: “Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow... #BetheREALMAN.” He retweeted a video post by Sandeep which shows the director doing a chunk of household work including washing utensils, vacuuming the floor, mopping it and doing dusting.

 

Sharing his video, Sandeep had written: “Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine. Please help in domestic work Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands #BetheREALMAN I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-).”

His films, both the Telugu one and later the Hindi version, were hugely controversial with Sandeep being accused of romanticising violence against women and misogyny. The film was the story of a sharp medical student with major alcohol problem. He falls in love with a fellow student, only to be dejected in love. His parting is painful and leads him to a self destructive path.

Speaking to journalist Anupama Chopra, Vanga had defended his film against allegations of toxic masculinity. “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”

SS Rajamouli has been busy with his film RRR. This is his next film after the two parts of Baahubali franchise which released in 2015 and 2017 respectively. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film.

