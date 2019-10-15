Sukumar may direct Mohanlal starrer Lucifer’s Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:17 IST

Filmmaker Sukumar, best known for films such as Arya and Rangasthalam, is believed to have been signed to direct the Telugu remake of recent Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead.

While an official announcement is yet awaited, sources close to Sukumar have confirmed that he has already sign the dotted line.

Reports have also emerged that Ram Charan will also play a crucial role in the yet-untitled remake. He may reprise the role originally played by Tovino Thomas or Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had directed Lucifer.

In September, speaking at the pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Kerala, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj revealed that Chiranjeevi has acquired the Telugu rights of his film Lucifer.

“I salute Ram Charan for mounting a project on this scale with a legend like you. Everything looks top notch. I personally do not remember you looking more stylish in any other film. You look so good in this,” Prithviraj was quoted in a report by Cinema Express.

The Aiyaa actor went on to share an interesting bit of trivia. He revealed that Chiranjeevi had offered him a role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is scheduled for release on October 2.

“After seeing the footage, I feel sad because Chiranjeevi sir had called me to act in it, but I was caught up with other projects. Now I wish I was part of it,” he said.

Chiranjeevi used the opportunity to thank Mohanlal for doing the voice-over for Malayalam version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan on a big budget of Rs 150 crore, Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box-office and is still running to packed houses in select screens.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:13 IST