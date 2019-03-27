Tabu to play Allu Arjun’s mom as she returns to Telugu cinema after a decade with Trivikram’s next

Actor Tabu, who last made an appearance in a Telugu film opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna over a decade ago in Pandurangadu, is all set to return to the industry with Trivikram Srinivas’s next film, according to the industry grapevine.

Tabu is most likely to play Allu Arjun’s mother in Trivikram’s next project, which is expected to go on the floors on the occasion of Ugadi on April 6. Tentatively titled Naana Nenu, the project marks the third time collaboration of Trivikram and Arjun after movies such as Julayi and S/O Sathyamurty.

Apparently, Trivikram had two options in his mind. If not Tabu, he had planned to approach Nadiya, who had worked with him in Attarintiki Daredi. Tabu was reportedly more than happy to accept the offer after listening to the script. An official confirmation on whether Tabu has been signed is yet awaited.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that this film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film The Invention of Lying. Written and directed by the team of Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson, the film revolved around the first human with the ability to lie in a world where people could only speak the truth.

The project was first announced on the eve of New Year when Allu Arjun took to Twitter and wrote: “I have been waiting to announce this officially. My Next film #AA19 is with Trivikram garu. Produced by Allu Arvind & Radhakrishna garu.” Arjun also has a project with filmmaker Sukumar in the offing. This film will go on the floors later this year.

