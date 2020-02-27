Tamil actor Gayatri Sai complains against pizza delivery boy, says he shared her number on adult chat groups

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:12 IST

Gayatri Sai, a Tamil actor has shared that her phone number was allegedly made public by a pizza delivery boy on adult chat groups in Teynampet, Chennai . She filed a police complaint against the delivery boy on Thursday.

The actor, who was introduced by director Mani Ratnam as a school kid in the 1990 Tamil film Anjali, shared the entire incident on Twitter. She asked the pizza company to take action against the delivery boy and asked the Tamil Nadu police to consider it a crime against women. On Thursday, Gayatri informed that the ADGP of the Chennai Police had transferred the case to the all-women station at Teynampet.

.@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in a intoxicated state on the 9th of feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since ur office is yet to speak to me . I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared .please be safe all pic.twitter.com/CehVmWwBkL — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 26, 2020

On Wednesday, the actor had posted a picture of the pizza delivery guy on Twitter and written, “@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in an intoxicated state on the 9th of feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since ur office is yet to speak to me . I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared .please be safe all.”

.@dominos_india this is how he spread it through Whatsapp @TNPOLICE_HQ please help pic.twitter.com/xePh7QsiGo — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 26, 2020

She added in another tweet, “My number spread this way the guy shared it to all.” She also shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp chat and wrote, “This is how he spread it through Whatsapp @TNPOLICE_HQ please help.”

.@DrMRaviIPS1 commisioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir https://t.co/0RiKZIo9es — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 27, 2020

After a few tweets, she tweeted, “Commisioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir.”

However, she remained unsatisfied with the pizza company’s response and asked the Tamil Nadu police to consider it as crime against women. “I thought you gave a statement to support the case but looks like you want to close it. I am a shareholder of jubilant foods and feel this totally not fare at all . This case should be put under crime against women,” she tweeted on Thursday.

