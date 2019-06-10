Tamil actor, writer Crazy Mohan dies of heart attack

Renowned Tamil actor, writer and comedian Crazy Mohan, aged 66, breathed his last on Monday after suffering a heart attack.

Mohan was rushed to Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain. He was declared dead at 2 PM after efforts to revive him with defibrillator failed, according to hospital sources.

Born as Mohan Rangachari in 1952, Mohan was a mechanical engineer whose first stint with writing began in college where he wrote the script for Great Bank Robbery, a skit for an inter-collegiate contest. He then started writing scripts for his brother Maadhu Balaji’s drama troupe.

#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul.Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective #Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke.🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 10, 2019

In 1976, Mohan wrote his first full-length play called Crazy Thieves in Paalavakkam, thereby earning the moniker Crazy to his name. His successful writing stint encouraged him to float his own drama troupe and thus was born Crazy Creations in 1979.

Since its inception, Crazy Creations has created over 30 plays which have been staged over 6,500 times and counting. One of their popular creations is Chocolate Krishna which has been staged over 500 times.

In 1983, Mohan forayed into cinema as he turned dialogue writer for K. Balachander’s Poikkal Kuthirai, which was based on Mohan’s own play Marriage Made in Saloon. The film featured Kamal Haasan in a cameo.

As a writer, Mohan was widely popular for his association with Kamal Haasan on multiple Tamil comedies which include Sathi Leelavathi, Kaathala Kaathala, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Indian, Avvai Shanmugi, Thenali, Panchathantiram and Vasool Raja MBBS.

By late 1980s, Mohan forayed into television and produced comedy serials. These included Here is Crazy, Kalyanathukku Kalyanam and Vidathu Sirippu.

Mohan, who was also a painter, was bestowed with Kalaimamani award by the Tamil Nadu government for excellence in the field of art and literature.

