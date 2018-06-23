This year’s been about variation: Amruta Khanvilkar

From playing a psychotic killer in her digital debut and working in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, to sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee, actor Amruta Khanvilkar has had a rather eventful year. Speaking about it, she shares that she feels great to be part of exciting projects. “This year, I’ve worked with powerhouses of talents, right from Alia Bhatt to Manoj. Also, it has been a year of firsts, I worked for the first time with Meghna Gulzar, I made my digital debut with a web series, Damaged, and I will be sharing screen space with Manoj in Satyamev Jayate,” she says.

The actor received great reviews for her portrayal of a Pakistani Muslim woman, Munira, in Raazi. Speaking about her role, Amruta says that her character was written so well that the screen time really did not matter. She says, “Working with Meghna ma’am has ticked off one item from my bucket list. She has a knack for presenting her characters in a manner that they stay with you even after the film has ended. I was confident that Marathi fans would accept my role, but the appreciation I got from the Hindi film industry has been overwhelming. It feels great that my work has finally been noticed.”

Amruta says that the director of Satyamev Jayate, Milap Zaveri, is a warm person. “He is completely different from the films he has written or directed. I play the love interest of Manoj in the film. When he got me on board, Milap said that my character will add sunshine and spark to the film.”

The actor adds that she doesn’t like to be stuck in a mould and wants keep doing something different. “I don’t mind waiting. I don’t want to be a one-wonder actor. I want a longer career. I believe that you have to clear your head to move forward,” she says. She is glad about the fact that the boundaries between industries and mediums are vanishing. “It’s nice to see actors explore various mediums. At the end of it all, we are actors, so nothing should hinder our work.”