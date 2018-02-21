Tovino Thomas begins shooting for Dhanush starrer Maari 2

Tovino Thomas who has captured audience’s hearts with his Malayalam films Mayanadhi, Godha, Oru Mexican Aparatha and Ennu Ninte Moideen is set to rule the Tamil industry, thanks to his upcoming film Dhanush. Tovino is speculated to play the antagonist in the sequel to Maari. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the shoot for the film began in the last week of January.

Tovino seems to be enjoying it. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Joined the sets of #Maari2 ! Amazing Team , overwhelming experience:) @dhanushkraja @directormbalaji.” To this, his director replied, “Pleasure shooting with u bro! looking fwd to the rest of the shoot!”

The other member to join the sets, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also shared her excitement on Twitter. She wrote, “And the journey begins... #maari2 @directormbalaji @dhanushkraja @thisisysr @vasukibhaskar funnn...!!!”

Pleasure shooting with u bro! 😊🙏🏻 looking fwd to the rest of the shoot! https://t.co/OJ4qzm4Wzy — Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) February 20, 2018

Maari 2 also stars Sai Pallavi, who will star opposite Dhanush. Varalaxmi is supposedly playing a role with negative shade in the film. The multi starrer will see Dhanush reprise his role as the pigeon trainer, donning lungi, lot of jewellery and the cool shades.

Tovino’s recent music video titled Ulaviravu directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon has also received a great response. The video crossed 2 million views on YouTube within a couple of days. The actor is also busy with multiple Malayalam films such as Theevandi, Oru Kuprasidha Payan and Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum .

Follow @htshowbiz for more