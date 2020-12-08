e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Twitter trend 2020: Vijay’s Neyveli selfie becomes most retweeted tweet

Twitter trend 2020: Vijay’s Neyveli selfie becomes most retweeted tweet

Tamil actor Vijay’s selfie, taken in the town of Neyveli in Tamil Nadu, has become the most retweeted tweet of the year in India.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:59 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay’s selfie taken at Neyveli was adjudged the tweet with most retweets.
Twitter India on Tuesday revealed that Tamil star Vijay’s Neyveli selfie was the most retweeted tweet of the year. The actor shared the tweet on February 10 as a response to the Income Tax Department conducting raids on him and his financier.

As Twitter published its recap for 2020 with the hashtag #ThisHappened2020, Vijay’s tweet with over 145.7K tweets was adjudged the tweet with most retweets.

 

The selfie was shared by Vijay after he was rigorously questioned for two days by the IT department in connection with the profits of his Tamil film, Bigil. Vijay was shooting for his upcoming film Master in Neyveli when he shared the tweet with a picture of himself with thousands of his fans in the background.

The tweet immediately went viral and trended for weeks. On Tuesday, when Twitter shared that Vijay’s Neyveli selfie is the most retweeted tweet of the year, the actor’s fans knew no bounds as they celebrated the honour with a special hashtag, Vijay Ruled Twitter 2020.

Twitter also revealed that Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru was the most used Telugu movie hashtag of the year. Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was the most shared Tamil movie hashtag.

On the career front, Vijay currently awaits the release of Tamil film Master. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay in the role of a college professor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady.

Recently, reports emerged that Master will skip theatres and directly release on an OTT platform. However, the makers recently reiterated that Master will only release in theatres as opposed to recent rumours about the film skipping theatrical release and heading the direct-OTT way.

