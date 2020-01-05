e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Regional Movies / Upendra’s Kabza to release in seven languages, see launch pics

Upendra’s Kabza to release in seven languages, see launch pics

In the first look poster of Kabza released on Saturday, Upendra is seen wielding a sickle and sporting a retro look. Check out the pictures from film launch.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 05, 2020 15:42 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kabza marks the reunion of Upendra and director Chandru after their recent hit, I Love You.
Kabza marks the reunion of Upendra and director Chandru after their recent hit, I Love You.
         

Kannada actor Upendra’s big budget multilingual film Kabza was officially launched on Saturday. Tipped to be the next pan-Indian film from Kannada industry after KGF, it will be released in seven languages.The film marks the reunion of Upendra and director Chandru after their recent hit, I Love You.

Hindustantimes

According to a Times of India report, the film will have underworld as the story backdrop. The makers are spending over Rs. 50 crore on the mega project which will go on the floors very soon. The report further added that Kabza will be made in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. Also, since there is a demand for Kannada movies in China, the director is planning to dub the film in Chinese too.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai brushes Sidharth Shukla away, Salman Khan scolds her. Watch

In the first look poster of Kabza released on Saturday, Upendra is seen wielding a sickle and sporting a retro look. Going by the poster, it looks like the film will have a period connect.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Upendra will be seen playing an underworld don, who ruled south India in 1980s. The film will feature seven antagonists which will be played by Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar.

In a recent chat with The Hindu, director Chandru said: “I did detailed research on the underworld dons of 80s, especially on their mannerisms. It’ll be a fresh take on an underworld story. Upendra sir plays an underworld don, who wants to do something good.” The film will be simultaneously shot in other languages

The film will be shot in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru.Upon completion of this project, Upendra will return to direction after five years with a project he has in the offing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘CAA-NRC attempt to divide Hindus, Muslims’: JD(U) leader to Nitish Kumar
‘CAA-NRC attempt to divide Hindus, Muslims’: JD(U) leader to Nitish Kumar
No grounds to keep Azad in jail, send him to AIIMS: Priyanka Gandhi
No grounds to keep Azad in jail, send him to AIIMS: Priyanka Gandhi
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies