Upendra’s Kabza to release in seven languages, see launch pics

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 15:42 IST

Kannada actor Upendra’s big budget multilingual film Kabza was officially launched on Saturday. Tipped to be the next pan-Indian film from Kannada industry after KGF, it will be released in seven languages.The film marks the reunion of Upendra and director Chandru after their recent hit, I Love You.

According to a Times of India report, the film will have underworld as the story backdrop. The makers are spending over Rs. 50 crore on the mega project which will go on the floors very soon. The report further added that Kabza will be made in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. Also, since there is a demand for Kannada movies in China, the director is planning to dub the film in Chinese too.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai brushes Sidharth Shukla away, Salman Khan scolds her. Watch

In the first look poster of Kabza released on Saturday, Upendra is seen wielding a sickle and sporting a retro look. Going by the poster, it looks like the film will have a period connect.

Upendra will be seen playing an underworld don, who ruled south India in 1980s. The film will feature seven antagonists which will be played by Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar.

In a recent chat with The Hindu, director Chandru said: “I did detailed research on the underworld dons of 80s, especially on their mannerisms. It’ll be a fresh take on an underworld story. Upendra sir plays an underworld don, who wants to do something good.” The film will be simultaneously shot in other languages

The film will be shot in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru.Upon completion of this project, Upendra will return to direction after five years with a project he has in the offing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more