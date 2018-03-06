Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to play the antagonist in Thalapathy 62?

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has officially joined Vijay’s upcoming project with AR Murugadoss. The actor will be playing a pivotal role in the film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 62. This marks Varalaxmi’s first time collaboration with Vijay. She took to Twitter to share the excitement, “It’s the best birthday gift I can ask for. It’s official I’m joining the cast of Thalapathy 62. Super excited to be working with Vijay sir and AR Murugadoss sir,” she wrote on Monday. While not much is known about her role at the moment, sources said she is likely to plays the antagonist in the film.

It’s worth mentioning that Varalaxmi also plays the antagonist in Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2, which recently finished shooting. In her last screen appearance in Sathya, Tamil remake of Telugu thriller Kshanam, she played a police officer with negative shades. It’ll be really interesting to see Varu lock horns with Vijay in the film. Apparently veteran actor Radha Ravi is also a part of the project and he’s playing a negative character as well.

The film marks the third time collaboration of Vijay and Murugadoss after Thuppakki and Kaththi. Tipped to be another action-based social drama, the film will have music by AR Rahman, who has teamed up with Vijay for the second time in a row after last year’s blockbuster Mersal.

The project was officially launched with a pooja in Chennai in January. Sun Pictures, best known for producing Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, is bankrolling the project. While it has already been confirmed that Girish Gangadharan, the young lensman whose recent work includes Kali and Solo, has been signed on for the project, editor Sreekar Prasad, who has worked with Murugadoss in projects such as Thuppakki and Spyder, is also a part of the film.