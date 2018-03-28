Veteran actor Jayanthi is recuperating, says son Krishna Kumar

Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi was admitted in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after complaining about breathlessness and quashing rumours of her death, son Krishna Kumar has told IBTimes in a report that she is recuperating.

On Tuesday, reports of actor Jayanthi’s death flooded the social media, and several publications also reported the same. The industry and actor Jayanthi’s fans even started to post condolence messages on Twitter. The actor’s son, Krishna Kumar then spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that the reports were untrue and explained that Jayanthi was recuperating in the hospital. “There is no truth in the news of Jayanthi’s death. Some TV channels reported that she was dead, which is untrue, as they were confused regarding her health,” he told the website.

He also added, “I just saw her. Her health has improved from yesterday and the doctors have also expressed satisfaction. Yesterday, she did not have consciousness. But, today she has gained it, thankfully. She is on the road to recovery. She is in the ICU under strict observation.”

Before the clarification could be provided, Jayanthi’s costar in many film, Sumalatha Ambareesh posted a message on Twitter. The tribute tweet was however deleted once it came to light that actor Jayanthi was recovering.

Actor Jayanthi has been a part of over 500 films and she was one of the lead female actors who paired up with actor Rajkumar often. She is well-known for her work Miss Leelavathi, Sri Krishnadevaraya and Edakallu Guddada Mele.

The 75-year-old actor is addressed as “Abhinaye Sharadhe” by the industry and her fans for her work not just in Kannada, but Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Hindi films as well.

