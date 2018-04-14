Vidharth to reprise Manav Kaul’s role opposite Jyothika in Tumhari Sulu remake

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu was one of the better Hindi films of last year. It was recently announced that it is getting a Tamil remake, which will be directed by Radha Mohan. Jyothika was signed on to play the titular role which featured Vidya as a homemaker, who works as an RJ on a late night show. On Friday, the makers revealed that actor Vidharth has been signed to Manav Kaul’s role. In Tumhari Sulu, Manav played Vidya’s husband.

Easily one of the most underrated actors of Tamil cinema, Vidharth had terrific films such as Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and Kurangu Bommai to his credit last year. He’s thrilled to have landed a pivotal role in this project, which will mark his first-time collaboration with Jyothika. The film also stars popular Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu in Neha Dhupia’s role as the head of radio station. The film, which is tipped to go on the floors from May, also features National award-winning editor KL Praveen and cinematographer Mahesh Muthusamy.

On accepting the offer, Jyothika, fresh off the success of Naachiyaar, said in a statement: “I’m a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. I congratulate the producers and director Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me.”

