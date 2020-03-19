e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Vijay and AR Murugadoss may reunite for Thalapathy 65: reports

Vijay and AR Murugadoss may reunite for Thalapathy 65: reports

According to media reports, actor Vijay may work for the fourth time with director AR Murugadoss.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:01 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
AR Murugadoss and actor Vijay have worked in three films before.
AR Murugadoss and actor Vijay have worked in three films before.(Armurugadoss/Twitter)
         

Actor Vijay and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who had previously worked together in Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar, are most likely to reunite for the fourth time, as per reports that are buzzing on social media.

Over the last few months, names of several filmmakers have been associated with Thalapathy 65, which is the tentative title of Vijay’s next film. From Sudha Kongara to Magizh Thirumeni and Ajay Gnanamuthu, these filmmakers are among the few who were vying for an opportunity to direct Vijay.

However, as per the latest reports, Murugadoss may direct Vijay for the fourth time. Reliable sources close to the filmmaker have confirmed the reunion.

Murugadoss’s last film was Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which turned out to be a box-office dud. Darbar featured Rajinikanth in the role of an angry police officer with a vengeance to avenge the death of his daughter.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his forthcoming Tamil film, Master, due for release in April. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Also read: Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarke

Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Tihar preps to hang 4 Delhi gang-rape convicts at 5.30 am tomorrow
Tihar preps to hang 4 Delhi gang-rape convicts at 5.30 am tomorrow
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
These new Nokia smartphones are launching today: Check top features
These new Nokia smartphones are launching today: Check top features
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

regional movies