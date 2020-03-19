Vijay and AR Murugadoss may reunite for Thalapathy 65: reports

regional-movies

Actor Vijay and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who had previously worked together in Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar, are most likely to reunite for the fourth time, as per reports that are buzzing on social media.

Over the last few months, names of several filmmakers have been associated with Thalapathy 65, which is the tentative title of Vijay’s next film. From Sudha Kongara to Magizh Thirumeni and Ajay Gnanamuthu, these filmmakers are among the few who were vying for an opportunity to direct Vijay.

However, as per the latest reports, Murugadoss may direct Vijay for the fourth time. Reliable sources close to the filmmaker have confirmed the reunion.

Murugadoss’s last film was Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which turned out to be a box-office dud. Darbar featured Rajinikanth in the role of an angry police officer with a vengeance to avenge the death of his daughter.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his forthcoming Tamil film, Master, due for release in April. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

