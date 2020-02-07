e-paper
Vijay Deverakonda at trailer launch: 'World Famous Lover will be my last love story'

Vijay Deverakonda, who has played many intense romantic roles, will again play a similar character in his upcoming film, World Famous Lover. Watch trailer here.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 07, 2020 13:59 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay Deverakonda in a still from World Famous Lover.
Vijay Deverakonda in a still from World Famous Lover.
         

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, best known for his controversial but hard-hitting film Arjun Reddy, has revealed that his forthcoming Telugu film World Famous Lover will be his last love story. At the trailer launch of the film on Thursday, Vijay confirmed this will be his last love story.

“I’m aware there would be a lot of excitement among everyone about my film. We’ve invested lot of efforts in World Famous Lover. But I would like to maintain a low profile about this project. World Famous Lover will be my last love story. I can see myself changing and I am entering a new phase in my career,” Vijay said.

 Watch trailer of World Famous Lover:

Cut from the same cloth as Arjun Reddy, the trailer of Kranthi Madhav directed World Famous Lover features Vijay once again in the role of an intense and destructive lover. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda is playing four distinct characters and falls in love with four women played by Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Vijay Deverakonda and his ladies in the film: (from left) Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine and Raashi Khanna.
Vijay Deverakonda and his ladies in the film: (from left) Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine and Raashi Khanna.

It is yet unknown if there’s any connection between the characters essayed by Vijay, who sports multiple looks in the film. The project marks the maiden collaboration between director Kranthi Madhav and Vijay. Set in the backdrop of Singareni Collieries, the film will revolve around a love triangle between four girls.

The film, which has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, is gearing up for February 14 release. It is produced by KA Vallabha and has music by Gopi Sunder.

Also read: Sonam, Janhvi and whole Kapoor family come together to unveil chowk named after Anil, Boney’s father. See pics

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently shooting for his next film Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh. The film will see Deverakonda play a character with stutter. He’s expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing summer 2020 release. The film also co-stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.

Vijay’s last release was Dear Comrade, in which he played a student leader who falls in love with a state-level cricket player. The film, despite releasing amid major hype in four languages, went on to be a box-office dud after registering big numbers in the opening weekend.

