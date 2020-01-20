Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter goes on floors, Karan Johar comes on board as presenter

regional-movies

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Fighter, which will be directed by Puri Jagannadh, went on the floors on Monday in Mumbai. Filmmaker Karan Johar has come on board to present the film in Hindi.

Originally planned to be shot in Telugu, it seems the project will now be simultaneously shot and released in Hindi as well, apart from other southern languages. The Hindi version will be presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The project, to be bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur, marks the filmmaker’s maiden collaboration with Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh on sets of Fighter.

Popular for playing intense romantic characters, Fighter will for the first time see Vijay essay an out-and-out action-packed character. The film will be high on action, sources have revealed. Fighter will see Deverakonda play a character with stutter. He’s expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing summer 2020 release. The film also co-stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.

Puri Jagannadh, an erstwhile associate of Ram Gopal Varma, is known for films such as Pokkiri, Businessman and Temper. He even directed the Hindi film Bbudadh Hoga Tera Baap featuring Amitabh Bachchan. His recent release was iSmart Shankar, which went on to be a box-office hit.

Vijay’s last release was Dear Comrade, in which he played a student leader who falls in love with a state-level cricket player. The film, despite releasing amid major hype in four languages, went on to be a box-office dud after registering big numbers in the opening weekend.

After delivering two blockbusters last year in the form of Taxiwaala and Geetha Govindam; Vijay hoped to end 2019 on a high note with Dear Comrade. However, following the debacle of the film, he’s pinned high hopes on his next film.

Vijay currently awaits the release of Telugu film World Famous Lover. Going by the film’s teaser which was released recently, audience will once again get to see Vijay play a destructive lover, assumed to be similar to his role in Arjun Reddy.

