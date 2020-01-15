e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Fighter: Vijay Deverakonda undergoes training in martial arts in Thailand, to play character with stutter

Fighter: Vijay Deverakonda undergoes training in martial arts in Thailand, to play character with stutter

Vijay Deverakonda has moved to Thailand for some time to train in martial arts for his next film, Fighter. The actor’s character will have a stutter but will also sport six-pack abs.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:42 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Vijay Deverakonda, who last release Dear Comrade failed at the box office, will play a character with a stutter.
Vijay Deverakonda, who last release Dear Comrade failed at the box office, will play a character with a stutter.
         

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently undertaking mixed martial arts classes in Thailand for Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming Telugu actioner Fighter, its makers have revealed via a statement. As per the statement, Deverakonda is currently in Thailand where he’s undertaking rigorous training in mixed martial arts. Regular shooting will commence from January 20 in Mumbai.

The project, to be bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur, marks the filmmaker’s maiden collaboration with Deverakonda. Popular for playing intense romantic characters, Fighter will for the first time see Vijay essay an out-and-out action-packed character. The film will be high on action, sources have revealed.

Fighter will see Deverakonda play a character with stutter. He’s expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing summer 2020 release.

 

Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr NTR a few years. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.

Puri Jagannadh, an erstwhile associate of Ram Gopal Varma, is known for films such as Pokkiri, Businessman and Temper. He even directed the Hindi film Bbudadh Hoga Tera Baap featuring Amitabh Bachchan. His recent release was iSmart Shankar, which went on to be a box-office hit.

Vijay’s last release was Dear Comrade, in which he played a student leader who falls in love with a state-level cricket player. The film, despite releasing amid major hype in four languages, went on to be a box-office dud after registering big numbers in the opening weekend.

After delivering two blockbusters last year in the form of Taxiwaala and Geetha Govindam; Vijay hoped to end 2019 on a high note with Dear Comrade. However, following the debacle of Dear Comrade, he’s pinned high hopes on his next film.

Vijay currently awaits the release of Telugu film World Famous Lover. Going by the film’s teaser which was released recently, audience will once again get to see Vijay play a destructive lover a la Arjun Reddy.

Regional Movies