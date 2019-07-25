Vijay Deverakonda attacked by a fan at Dear Comrade promotional event. Watch

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who played the lead character in Arjun Reddy, has been promoting his next, Dear Comrade. Ahead of its release this Friday, Vijay was attacked by a fan at one such an event.

Vijay was speaking in front of a huge crowd at an event when a fan came running at him and pushed him, presumably to greet him. Such was the impact that Vijay fell down on the floor and stood up with the help of others present on the stage. Reacting to the incident, he said, “Are you showing love or attacking me?”

Directed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade is an intense love story and stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has already bought the rights of the film for its Hindi remake. The Dharma Productions owner said wrote on Twitter, “Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film.”

The hit Hindi film, Kabir Singh, is the official remake of Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh starred Shahid Kapoor as the lead protagonist and has emerged as the biggest hit of the year. It crossed Rs 271 crore at the domestic box office this week.

According to Cinema Express, when Vijay was asked if he had watched Kabir Singh, he said, “Shahid has done that film, and he has gone through the character, and there is nothing for me to watch it again. I know the story, I have done that film, why will I watch again?”

He had added, “I wanted the Hindi film to be a big hit, because Sandeep is my man. But unexpectedly, it became a blockbuster. Done. No more discussion there.”

Both films have been criticised — Kabir Singh more than Arjun Reddy — for glorifying toxic masculinity. Both Vanga and Shahid have repeatedly denied the claims.

