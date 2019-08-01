Vikram may be seen in 25 different looks in his next film

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:53 IST

Actor Vikram, who was recently seen in Kadaram Kondan, is getting ready to begin work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Ajay Gnanamuthu. He will reportedly be seen in 25 different avatars in the film.

According to a report on Cinema Express, Vikram will be seen in 25 get-ups, and his looks will be designed by a US-based company. If these reports are true, then Vikram will be first actor in the world to set a world record for donning 25 looks in a film.

Going by the first look poster which featured Vikram sporting different get-ups, the reports doing the rounds about the star playing so many looks could be true.

To be produced by 7 Screen Studios in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project will go on the floors in August and the makers plan to release it in April, 2020.

“This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

In a recent chat with Times of India, director Ajay Gnanamuthu said: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. However, it has been speculated that Priya Bhavani Shankar has been signed as the female lead. The film will have music by A.R Rahman.

