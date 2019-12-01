Vikram’s next film with Ajay Gnanamuthu titled Amar?

regional-movies

Actor Vikram’s upcoming Tamil film, in which he will be seen playing multiple roles, has been titled Amar, according to some trusted sources. An official announcement is awaited but it has been confirmed by multiple sources that Amar has been finalised as the title.

Being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film will see Vikram playing a photographer and donning as many as 25 different avatars.The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. However, it has been learnt from reliable sources that Priya Bhavani Shankar has been signed as the leading lady. The film, which is currently on the floors, has music by AR Rahman.

The project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and Rahman after Raavanan and I, was officially announced in May and is currently dubbed Chiyaan Vikram 58. Former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan plays the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Being produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers plan to release it in April 2020. “This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and Ajay, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Talking about the project, Ajay had told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

