Vishal’s Thupparivaalan 2 goes on floors in Bristol, newbie Ashya signed as leading lady

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:32 IST

Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2 will go on the floors on Monday in Bristol, London, according to a statement released by the makers. The entire project will be shot in a single schedule of 40 days.

The statement further added debutante Ashya has been signed as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank he camera while Ilayaraja will compose music. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.

In April, Mysskin met Vishal on the sets of his upcoming film Action at Cappadocia in Turkey to discuss about Thupparivaalan 2, and subsequently went to London to lock locations for the shoot.

Thupparivaalan was a box-office winner. The film ended Vishal’s dry spell for success. During the film’s release, there were reports that the film was heavily inspired from Sherlock Holmes. Mysskin had said only his lead characters were inspired by Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson. “Everyone gets inspired from something or the other. Edgar Allen Poe came up with the first detective story and then came Sherlock Holmes. There is a thin line between inspiration and plagiarism,” Mysskin had said in a statement.

“My story has nothing related to Sherlock Holmes or other detective movies. Thupparivaalan has anecdotes from Subramaniya Bharathi, Mahatma Gandhi; there is love, friendship and ego. This is something I always wanted to write,” he added. The film, which also starred Vinay Rai, Andrea Jeremiah and Anu Emmanuel, has been regarded as Vishal’s best work in a long time.

Meanwhile, Vishal has two more projects in his kitty. Last seen playing a corrupt cop in Ayogya, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Temper; Vishal’s next release will be Sundar C’s Action, which is rumoured to be the remake of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. Vishal also has Irumbu Thirai 2 in his kitty. The film will most likely hit the screens early next year.

