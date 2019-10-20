Vishal’s Thupparivaalan 2 to be entirely shot in London

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:19 IST

Actor Vishal’s upcoming Tamil crime thriller Thupparivaalan 2, which is expected to go on the floors from December, will be entirely shot in London over a period of 45 days. To be directed by Mysskin, the film will see Vishal return as detective Kaniyan Poogundran, modelled after Sherlock Holmes. Actor Prasanna will play his sidekick, a character very close to Sherlock’s partner Dr. Watson.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced. However, sources indicate that Aditi Rao Hydari is also part of the cast. She recently worked with Mysskin in his upcoming Tamil thriller Psycho.

Director #MYSSKIN has started location hunting for #Thupparivaalan2. Shoot likely to commence in October. @Prasanna_actor will be back as Manohar.



Exciting times ahead pic.twitter.com/hXNc3ziz5t — Vishal Xpress (@VishalXpress) August 17, 2019

In April, Mysskin met Vishal on the sets of his upcoming film Action at Cappadocia in Turkey to discuss about Thupparivaalan 2, and subsequently went to London to lock locations for the shoot.

Thupparivaalan was a box-office winner. The film ended Vishal’s dry spell for success. During the film’s release, there were reports that the film was heavily inspired from Sherlock Holmes. Mysskin had said only his lead characters were inspired by Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

“Everyone gets inspired from something or the other. Edgar Allen Poe came up with the first detective story and then came Sherlock Holmes. There is a thin line between inspiration and plagiarism,” Mysskin had said in a statement.

“My story has nothing related to Sherlock Holmes or other detective movies. ‘Thupparivaalan’ has anecdotes from Subramaniya Bharathi, Mahatma Gandhi; there is love, friendship and ego. This is something I always wanted to write,” he added.

Also read: Baahubali The Beginning is first non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London, receives a standing ovation. See pics, videos

The film, which also starred Vinay Rai, Andrea Jeremiah and Anu Emmanuel, has been regarded as Vishal’s best work in a long time. Meanwhile, Vishal has two more projects in his kitty. Last seen playing a corrupt cop in Ayogya, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Temper; Vishal’s next release will be Sundar C’s Action, which is rumoured to be the remake of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger.

Vishal also has Irumbu Thirai 2. The film will most likely hit the screens early next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 16:19 IST