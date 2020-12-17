e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Vishal teases with first glimpse of his character from Enemy, see poster

Vishal teases with first glimpse of his character from Enemy, see poster

Actor Vishal shared the first look of his character in his new film, Enemy. The monochrome picture shows him holding a sniper rifle in hand. See it here.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 15:51 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Enemy stars Vishal and Arya in lead roles.
Actor Vishal on Thursday took to Twitter to share the first glimpse of his character from upcoming Tamil film, Enemy. The film, which is being directed by Anand Shankar, features Arya as the antagonist. Sharing the poster, Vishal wrote that Arya will face his wrath on December 22.

“Dear enemy @arya_offl. U r no longer my best friend. Wait till you face the 1st punch on 22nd. Am gonna make sure u r my worst enemy. Lol (sic),” Vishal tweeted.

 

The poster features Vishal holding what appears to be a sniper rifle. The project is tipped to be a high-octane action flick and it will witness Vishal and Arya locking horns. Enemy also stars Mirnalini Ravi as the leading lady while Prakash Raj will be seen in a pivotal role.

This will be Anand’s fourth directorial project. His last release was Vijay Deverakonda starrer Tamil-Telugu political drama, NOTA. This will be the second time Vishal and Arya will be sharing the screen space. They were previously seen together in Tamil film Avan Ivan.

 

Meanwhile, Arya recently completed shooting for upcoming boxing-based film, Salpetta. Arya has undergone drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character.

Also read: Krishna Shroff posts pic with ‘bae’, ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams comments, ‘Dang u move quick’

Arya also awaits the release of children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.

Vishal, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming Tamil action flick, Chakra. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath.

