Watch Taxiwaala teaser: Vijay Devarakonda’s next is new-gen crime-thriller



Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, Taxiwaala, is a thriller and Vijay plays the role of a taxi driver in the film. The teaser of the film, which was released on Wednesday, features an intriguing set of characters. It begins with a hospital and takes us to different locations, and ends with a shot of a man hanging in an elevator shaft. It looks like the taxi could be one of the intended crime scenes.

The narration in the trailer says, “Ladies and Gentlemen, with grand dance performances and acting like never seen before, with great actors and actresses, we welcome to this folk film.” There is also humour in the film, which could provide it with an unusual twist.

We see Taxiwaala driving at breakneck speed, there are high-tech toys that are used to track the murderer and the storyline somehow connects the two. Written by Saikumar Reddy, this film is expected to go against the grain in its genre, as the lead actor said.

Vijay Devarakonda released the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “After #Pellichoopulu and #ArjunReddy comes My Part 3 of the New Age Cinema - New Directors! New Concepts! New Starcasts! And big guns GA2 and UV. Presenting to you #Taxiwaala #KothaRakamCinema.

Produced by UV Creations and GA 2, the film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.The film also stars Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair in the pivotal role. The music for this film is scored by Jakes Bejoy.

Vijay Devarakonda rose to fame after portraying the titular role of Arjun Reddy in Sandeep Reddy’s film and received countrywide fame. He was last seen in Ye Mantram Vesaave and will also be seen in the biopic of late actor Savitri that is slated to release on May 9. The actor plays the role of Vijay Antony in the film.

