We need to learn to speak up: Sumeet Raghavan

On Monday, actor Sumeet Raghavan took to Twitter to talk about his wife Chinmayee Sumeet’s encounter with a miscreant, who harassed her in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Within a few minutes, Mumbai Police tweeted back to him asking for details and soon arrested the man.

Sumeet says, “Thank God, the cops managed to get hold of him. Having said that, it is not only about nabbing the culprit, it is about how we go about changing this mindset. There is a school nearby; he must have done the same to girls or boys. They must have not spoken about it, but it must have scarred them. We need to learn to speak up.”

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor adds that he could have chosen to ignore the incident and remained silent . He says, “It would be easy for me to say that we just witnessed it. But we did not want to do that. We want to let people know that it is completely okay to speak up about such things. In fact, the right way to deal with such situations is to speak up.”

The actor adds that some buildings in the vicinity had closed circuit television cameras, which made it easier for the police to nab the miscreant. “This could happen to anyone and we need stricter rules to curb this. I am really worried about the mindset of such people. This happened in Mumbai in broad daylight. It is very scary and disturbing.”