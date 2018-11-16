Wrestling has made me a sports addict: Swapnil Joshi

Actor Swapnil Joshi took everyone by surprise when he associated himself with a wrestling team. The Mumbai Pune Mumbai (2010) actor recently bought a wrestling team Vidharbha che Wagh at the Maharashtra Kushti Dangal. Swapnil is someone who has not always been very keen when it comes to sports, and this move surprised his fans. “Honestly, I have been always fascinated by sports and athletes. However, since childhood, I have never pursued any sport. Yes, I would play a lot of sports, but never stuck to one. This is my only regret in life. So, when I was approached to be associated with a wrestling team. I jumped at the opportunity,” says Swapnil.

Another reason that got him to embrace wrestling was his close connection with Maharashtra. “I very strongly believe that Maharashtra has made me what I am. So, I thought associating myself with this very rooted sport will somehow help me repay my culture and state. I feel blessed to be able to provide a platform for the sport to flourish.”

Swapnil with Vidharbha ke Wagh team of Zee Maharashtra Kushti Dangal

Interestingly, Swapnil has grown very fond of his team members and has also spent Diwali watching a match. “This is probably in the longest time that I missed celebrating a festival at home. But wrestling has made me a sports addict. What began as a business and formal equation, is now a passionate one. I had no idea how engulfed I would become with this sport and its members. I am getting attached with them on a personal level now,” he says.

So, now that he is so involved in the game, will the final result affect him. “I would be lying if I said it won’t affect me. We would love to win but there are really interesting teams and everyone is doing a splendid job. Our team was literally written off on paper. However, we moved our way up and have won hearts. I think this is similar to my career graph. I am hoping the team’s longevity is the same as my career and people love them as much as they have loved me.”

Swapnil adds that we as a whole should look at creating more awareness of sports and also work towards making it compulsory in our lives. He feels it should be made a mandatory subject in schools. “Sports is probably the only activity in this world that teaches you to lose gracefully. It gets you into a lifestyle and teaches you discipline.”

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 18:25 IST