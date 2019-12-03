Yash shares new pic on daughter’s first birthday, says ‘you are my strength, my weakness, my everything’

regional-movies

Kannada actor Yash’s daughter Ayra turned one on Monday. On the occasion, the KGF star took to Facebook to share a heartfelt post which has gone viral.

“Being your dad has brought out the softer in me. You are my strength, my weakness, my everything. Happy birthday my darling princess! I love you,” Yash wrote. He also shared a picture in which Yash is seen kissing his daughter.

In 2016, Yash married actor Radhika Pandit and the couple were blessed with their first child in December 2018. In October 2019, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.

On the career front, Yash has commenced shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. In March, the film had its customary launch and it was said that it will be bigger in scale than the first part.

KGF 2, which will hit the screens next year, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine. The film will also star Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

In a recent media interaction, Yash opened up on how Sanjay Dutt was signed for the project and why he’s excited to work with him. “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was choice for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash said.

On sharing screen space with Sanjay, Yash said: “His addition will be a big boost to KGF franchise. He’s a wonderful actor, and we’re happy he’s on board.”

The second part will be predominantly shot in Kolar Gold Fields. The makers are eyeing December 2020 release.

