e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / AIIA, Nisarga Herbs start trials of Ayurvedic Covid-19 prevention medicine

AIIA, Nisarga Herbs start trials of Ayurvedic Covid-19 prevention medicine

The tests began on August 7 on 250 individuals. The tests are being conducted using the double-blind trial method where half of the individuals will receive proprietary Neem capsules while the other half will be administered for 28 days.

science Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neem’s anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and antioxidant properties could be beneficial in preventing Covid-19.
Neem’s anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and antioxidant properties could be beneficial in preventing Covid-19. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

All India Institute of Ayurveda in collaboration with Nisarga Biotech Pvt Ltd will start human trials to check the preventative effect of neem capsules in people who have come in contact with Covid-19 patients.

The trials will be conducted in ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad led by Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, MD, PhD, Director of AIIA and Dr. Asim Sen, Dean ESIC medical college will lead the team of six doctors from AIIA and ESIC.

The tests began on August 7 on 250 individuals. The tests are being conducted using the double-blind trial method where half of the individuals will receive proprietary Neem capsules while the other half will be administered for 28 days. In a double-blind trial, the doctors as well the participants in the trial do not know if they are taking the medicine for which the trial is being conducted or they are taking a blank capsule. This is done to eliminate bias towards the drug whose efficacy is being tested.

Girish Soman, Founder and CEO of Nisarga Biotech Pvt Ltd said, “We are excited to launch this study led by Dr. Prof. Tanuja Nesari, MD, PhD, Director, Head and Professor at AIIA, New Delhi. Dr. Nesari has extensive experience in Ayurvedic and modern research and her experience will help in evaluation of proprietary Neem formulation for prevention of Covid-19.”

Dr. Mohini Barde who is the medical director of this trial highlighted that the primary reason Neem was selected was due to its anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and antioxidant properties. She also pointed out that Neem’s ability to bind with virus which has been outlined in molecular docking studies is also a reason for selecting Neem.

Dr Barde said, “This trial may lead to an affordable treatment option now that we are talking of learning to live with Covid 19.”

tags
top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputNEET  2020 Admit CardChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In