e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Clade A3i is India’s most dominant coronavirus cluster

Clade A3i is India’s most dominant coronavirus cluster

‘Clade A3i’ has been found in 41 per cent of the genome sequenced in India. The researchers sequenced 64 genomes.

science Updated: Jun 04, 2020 08:54 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
An undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes Covid-19, isolated from a patient in the US.
An undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes Covid-19, isolated from a patient in the US. (REUTERS)
         

Scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad have identified a distinct trait in the coronavirus found in the people infected in the country, mostly in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

They have named this unique cluster of virus population as ‘Clade A3i’ found in 41 per cent of the genome sequenced in India. The researchers sequenced 64 genomes. “Here is a fresh preprint on genome analysis of SARS-CoV2 spread in India. The results show a distinct cluster of virus population, uncharacterised thus far, which is prevalent in India - called the Clade A3i,” the CCMB tweeted. 

“This cluster seems to have originated from an outbreak in February 2020, and spread through India. This comprises 41 per cent of all SARS-CoV2 genomes from Indian samples, and 3.5 of global genomes submitted into public domain,” it said.  

The CCMB is a laboratory under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Epidemiological assessments suggest that the common ancestor emerged in February and possibly resulted in an outbreak followed by a countrywide spread, as evidenced by the low divergence of the genomes from across the country, the paper stated.

Rakesh Mishra, the director of CCMB and co-author of the paper, said most of the samples from Telangana and Tamil Nadu were similar to ‘Clade A3i’.

Most of the samples are from the early days when the outbreak started in India, Mishra said.   There were little similarities in the samples found in Delhi, but none in samples from Maharashtra and Gujarat, he said. The trait is also similar to the ones detected in Singapore and the Philippines, Mishra added.   

He also said that genome sequencing of more samples will be done in the coming days that will help in knowing more on the subject. The paper is yet to be peer-reviewed, Mishra said, but added that the development will help in understanding the virus better.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first comprehensive study characterising the distinct and predominant cluster of SARS-CoV-2 in India,” the paper stated.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s virtual summit with Australian PM today. Here’s what to expect
PM Modi’s virtual summit with Australian PM today. Here’s what to expect
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
LIVE: India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 fresh cases
LIVE: India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 fresh cases
India’s single-day Covid-19 spike crosses another grim milestone, 260 fatalities in 24 hours
India’s single-day Covid-19 spike crosses another grim milestone, 260 fatalities in 24 hours
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones double in 15 days, tally surges over 22k
Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones double in 15 days, tally surges over 22k
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In