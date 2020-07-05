e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Lunar eclipse today: How to watch it in India

Lunar eclipse today: How to watch it in India

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the earth’s umbra or the central, dark part of its shadow obscures all of the moon’s surface. A partial lunar eclipse can be seen when only part of the moon’s surface is obscured by earth’s umbra.

science Updated: Jul 05, 2020 07:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon travels through the faint penumbral portion of the earth’s shadow.
A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon travels through the faint penumbral portion of the earth’s shadow.(PTI)
         

The year’s third lunar eclipse, after the ones in January and June, will take place on Sunday and will be visible across much of North and South America, Africa and some other parts of the world.

What is a lunar eclipse?

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the earth moves between the sun and the moon. When this happens, the earth blocks the sunlight that normally is reflected by the moon. Instead of the light reaching the moon’s surface, the earth’s shadow falls on it.

There are three kinds of lunar eclipses—total, partial and a penumbral eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the earth’s umbra or the central, dark part of its shadow obscures all of the moon’s surface. A partial lunar eclipse can be seen when only part of the moon’s surface is obscured by earth’s umbra.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon travels through the faint penumbral portion of the earth’s shadow.

Where would people be able to witness the lunar eclipse?

People in much of North America, South America, South/West Europe, much of Africa, Indian Ocean, Pacific, Antarctica and Atlantic will be able to watch it.

However, it will not be visible from India as it is taking place during the day.

When can people watch it?

The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at around 8.37am IST on July 5 and will go on till 11.22am IST. The maximum eclipse will be at 9:59 am IST. It will last for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

How to watch the July 2020 lunar eclipse?

You can watch the penumbral lunar eclipse on popular YouTube channels, including Slooh. Slooh is the official website of Tharulowa Digital, the Sri Lankan astronomy channel. You can also watch it on the website of Virtual Telescope.

If you live in one of the regions where the year’s third lunar eclipse will be visible, you can watch it without any special equipment.

When is the next lunar eclipse?

The fourth and the last penumbral lunar eclipse of this year will take place on November 29.

tags
top news
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
LIVE: Mexico overtakes France with fifth-highest Covid-19 deaths
LIVE: Mexico overtakes France with fifth-highest Covid-19 deaths
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In