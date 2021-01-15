IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Study identifies promising model for human aging
According to the findings of the new study researchers have identified a promising new model in order to study the human aging process.(ANI)
According to the findings of the new study researchers have identified a promising new model in order to study the human aging process.(ANI)
science

Study identifies promising model for human aging

According to the findings of the new study researchers have identified a promising new model in order to study the human aging process.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:52 AM IST

According to the findings of the new study researchers have identified a promising new model in order to study the human aging process.

As per the findings published in the journal, Frontiers in Physiology, there are many components to aging, both mental and physical. When it comes to the infrastructure of the human body, the musculoskeletal system that includes muscles, bones, tendons and cartilage - age-associated decline is inevitable, and the rate of that decline increases the older we get. The loss of muscle function and often muscle mass is scientifically known as sarcopenia or dynapenia.

For adults in their 40s, sarcopenia is hardly noticeable -- about 3% muscle mass is lost each decade. For those aged 65 years and older, however, muscle decline can become much more rapid, with an average loss of 1% muscle mass each year. More importantly, sarcopenia is also marked by a decrease in strength, impaired gait, reduced physical activity, or difficulty completing everyday tasks.

The proportion of older adults aged 65+ is projected to more than double by the year 2060, driving research into the process of musculoskeletal decline. Researchers at Colorado State University's Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging believe they have found an animal model that will help them better understand it and find ways to curtail the symptoms.

The study, published in Frontiers in Physiology: Striated Muscle in October, is an example of using comparative medicine to understand human diseases and conditions.

Animal models

Scientists often rely on animal models to mimic disease progression and study the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of conditions. However, until now, no animal model has been able to fully capture all aspects of human musculoskeletal aging.

"Existing preclinical models either rely on unloading the muscle, meaning mimicking bedrest in an animal, or they must wait until the animals get really, really old, and even then they don't really get the same muscle aging phenotype as people do," said Karyn Hamilton, a professor in the CSU Department of Health and Exercise Science, an associate director at the Center for Healthy Aging, and a researcher on the study.

In their work, Hamiliton's team found that the Dunkin Hartley guinea pig was a good candidate for a muscle aging model due to the animal's tendency to develop osteoarthritis (OA) at a young age.

The two conditions -- OA and sarcopenia -- seem to be linked in humans: With advancing age, skeletal muscle dysfunction increases the risk for OA, and OA increases the risk for further muscle decline.

Hamilton teamed up with Dr. Kelly Santangelo -- an associate professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology at CSU, who has been studying primary OA in Hartley guinea pigs for many years -- and Associate Professor Raoul Reiser, also in Department of Health and Exercise Science, to understand how skeletal muscle changes as OA progresses in guinea pigs.

The team hypothesized that those muscle changes might mimic human musculoskeletal aging.

Classic signs

Muscle composition also changes with age: fast-twitch fibers, which are larger and capable of exerting stronger forces, decrease in number, and slow-twitch fibers, which are smaller and less metabolically efficient, tend to increase. Generally when people "lose muscle mass," it's the large, fast-twitch fibers that are affected. With decreasing muscle mass also tends to come an increase in fat mass, or adipose tissue, in the body.

As humans age, it may be that maintaining muscle function is more important than preventing loss of mass.

"What we've learned over the decades is that age-related loss of muscle mass and age-related loss of muscle function don't always go hand in hand," Hamilton said. "You can do things to improve muscle mass, and you might not get an improvement in muscle function; you can do things to improve muscle function and may not get an increase in muscle mass."

The researchers compared muscle changes observed in Hartley guinea pigs with those in Strain 13 guinea pigs, which tend to develop OA later in their lifespan and, therefore, might not exhibit the same classic signs of muscle aging.

They found some striking similarities to human muscle aging, such as a decrease in muscle density, likely due to an increase in fat mass. While a decrease in muscle mass was not noted, researchers did find a shift toward smaller, slow-twitch muscle fibers, as is expected in human muscle with advancing age.

"If you look at the overall picture, we think that some of the key things that always happen with human muscle aging -- that shift toward a less powerful, slower-twitch muscle phenotype -- are quite clearly modeled in the Hartley guinea pigs," Hamilton said. "And we believe that if we started looking at even older guinea pigs, we might see more of the things that people think of as classic sarcopenia."

Future directions

This study provides a baseline that allows the team to take multiple directions in future research. One direction will be to employ functional tests to study how muscle strength and gait or mobility change with age in the Hartley guinea pigs, and how these changes mimic the deterioration of muscle function in aging humans.

A priority will be to identify if Hartley guinea pigs can be a valuable translational model for identifying interventions that show promise for preventing or slowing the decline in overall musculoskeletal function with aging in humans.

In fact, Hamilton and Santangelo have already begun treating the guinea pigs with plant-based phytochemicals that target a protective suite of genes. The treatment seems to reverse some signs of musculoskeletal aging at the molecular level by improving mitochondrial function as well as preventing joint deterioration and preserving aspects of gait that normally deteriorate with advancing age.

Overall, Hamilton says she hopes this work can provide researchers with another animal model for studying human aging, one that can "successfully translate preclinical findings and basic science discoveries to encouraging interventions to increase human healthspan or improve healthy aging."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
study model
app
Close
e-paper
2020 edged out 2016 by a very small amount, within the margin of error of the analysis, making the years effectively tied for the warmest year on record.(BLOOMBERG)
2020 edged out 2016 by a very small amount, within the margin of error of the analysis, making the years effectively tied for the warmest year on record.(BLOOMBERG)
science

NASA analysis shows 2020 tied for warmest year on record

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Earth's global average surface temperature in 2020 tied with 2016 as the warmest year on record, according to an analysis by NASA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's InSight spacecraft at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in May 2018 (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP))(AP)
NASA's InSight spacecraft at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in May 2018 (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP))(AP)
science

NASA's Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The team called it quits following one last unsuccessful attempt over the weekend to burrow deep into Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.(ANI)
A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.(ANI)
science

Researchers pinpoint three days when pregnancy is most likely to start

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:11 PM IST
A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.(ANI)
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.(ANI)
science

Study: Colleges can prevent 96 pc of COVID-19 infections with common measures

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.(ANI)
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.(ANI)
science

Study sheds light on ventilator-induced lung injuries

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:43 PM IST
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.(ANI)
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.(ANI)
science

Covid-19 pneumonia causes more damage than typical pneumonia, says study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's B-2 Test Stand for Green Run Test Series (nasa.gov)
NASA's B-2 Test Stand for Green Run Test Series (nasa.gov)
science

NASA targets final test of ‘world’s most powerful rocket’ on January 17

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Called ‘hot fire,’ this is the final test of an 8-part test series which will gradually bring together the core stage of the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) to life for the very first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The world’s vital insect kingdom is undergoing “death by a thousand cuts,” the world’s top bug experts said.(Unsplash)
The world’s vital insect kingdom is undergoing “death by a thousand cuts,” the world’s top bug experts said.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists decry death by 1,000 cuts for world's insects

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Climate change, insecticides, herbicides, light pollution, invasive species and changes in agriculture and land use are causing Earth to lose probably 1% to 2% of its insects each year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Physicians have long known that necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a potentially lethal inflammatory condition that destroys a premature infant's intestinal lining, is often connected to the development of severe brain injury in those infants who survive.(Unsplash)
Physicians have long known that necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a potentially lethal inflammatory condition that destroys a premature infant's intestinal lining, is often connected to the development of severe brain injury in those infants who survive.(Unsplash)
science

Link between gut disease and brain injury in premature infants: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:04 PM IST
While working with mice, researchers have recently identified an immune system cell that travels from the gut to the brain and attacks cells rather than protect them as it normally does.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of cancer patients have benefitted from using computer algorithms to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing in a unique UK trial.(Yahoo)
Hundreds of cancer patients have benefitted from using computer algorithms to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing in a unique UK trial.(Yahoo)
science

New tech helping cancer patients manage symptoms

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Hundreds of cancer patients have benefitted from using computer algorithms to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing in a unique UK trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
How the larvae of colourful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons. (Pixabay)
How the larvae of colourful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons. (Pixabay)
science

Study reveals big difference in how coral reef fish larvae are dispersed

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:28 PM IST
How the larvae of colourful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons - a Rutgers-led finding that could help scientists improve conservation of species.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A research team has recently determined that the "Immune only" focus of the current research must be updated to better understand autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.(ANI)
A research team has recently determined that the "Immune only" focus of the current research must be updated to better understand autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.(ANI)
science

New approach needed to study autoimmune diseases

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:57 AM IST
A research team has recently determined that the "Immune only" focus of the current research must be updated to better understand autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New research by the University of Bristol explained how a 'stop-start' pattern of evolution, governed by environmental change, could explain why crocodiles have changed so little since the age of the dinosaurs.(ANI)
New research by the University of Bristol explained how a 'stop-start' pattern of evolution, governed by environmental change, could explain why crocodiles have changed so little since the age of the dinosaurs.(ANI)
science

'Punctuated equilibrium' reason behind crocodiles evolution: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:33 AM IST
New research by the University of Bristol explained how a 'stop-start' pattern of evolution, governed by environmental change, could explain why crocodiles have changed so little since the age of the dinosaurs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examines whether the later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the Covid-19 virus's initial severity.(ANI)
A study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examines whether the later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the Covid-19 virus's initial severity.(ANI)
science

Study: Disassociation of severity of Covid-19 with respiratory complications

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:36 PM IST
A study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examines whether the later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the Covid-19 virus's initial severity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After defining extensive cellular heterogeneity, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed a tool that might be useful in stratifying patients with gastric cancer and directing them for more effective treatment strategies.(ANI)
After defining extensive cellular heterogeneity, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed a tool that might be useful in stratifying patients with gastric cancer and directing them for more effective treatment strategies.(ANI)
science

Scientists develop tool for treating tumor cells found in gastric cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:35 PM IST
After defining extensive cellular heterogeneity, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed a tool that might be useful in stratifying patients with gastric cancer and directing them for more effective treatment strategies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP