e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / UV-emitting LED lights can kill Covid-19: Scientists

UV-emitting LED lights can kill Covid-19: Scientists

Ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) can kill the novel coronavirus efficiently, quickly, and cheaply, according to a study which says the new innovation could be installed in air conditioning and water system

science Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale, New York
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale, New York
Press Trust of India
The UV emitting LED lights can kill the novel coronavirus efficiently, quickly, and cheaply, according to a study
The UV emitting LED lights can kill the novel coronavirus efficiently, quickly, and cheaply, according to a study(Unsplash)
         

Ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) can kill the novel coronavirus efficiently, quickly, and cheaply, according to a study which says the new innovation could be installed in air conditioning and water systems.

The research, published in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology, assessed the disinfection efficiency of UV-LED irradiation at different wavelengths on a virus from the family of coronaviruses, which includes the Covid-19-causing SARS-CoV-2. “The entire world is currently looking for effective solutions to disinfect the coronavirus,” said Hadas Mamane, co-author of the study from the American Friends of Tel Aviv University in the US. In order to disinfect a bus, train, sports hall, or plane by chemical spraying, the scientists said physical manpower is needed along with time for the chemicals to act on the surface. “Disinfection systems based on LED bulbs, however, can be installed in the ventilation system and air conditioner, for example, and sterilise the air sucked in and then emitted into the room,” Mamane said.

“We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light. We killed the viruses using cheaper and more readily available LED bulbs, which consume little energy and do not contain mercury like regular bulbs,” she added. The scientists believe the research has commercial and societal implications, given the widespread use of such LED bulbs.

With necessary adjustments, they said the bulbs can be installed in air conditioning, vacuum, and water systems, and thereby be able to efficiently disinfect large surfaces and spaces. The researchers said the system must be designed so that a person is not directly exposed to the light, adding that it is very dangerous to use the UV-LED to disinfect surfaces inside homes.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
No winter session of Parliament due to Covid-19, says govt to Cong demand
No winter session of Parliament due to Covid-19, says govt to Cong demand
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters day 2
AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters day 2
Two Punjab farmers killed in road accident on Delhi-Chandigarh highway
Two Punjab farmers killed in road accident on Delhi-Chandigarh highway
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students
Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: ASSOCHAM calls for early resolution
Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: ASSOCHAM calls for early resolution
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In